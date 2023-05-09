Lows will populate the Gulf of Alaska

By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds are picking up for Southcentral Alaska as low pressure systems push through the Gulf of Alaska.

Winds gusted to 32 mph in Palmer on Monday.

Sunday saw Anchorage hit its first 50 degree reading — topping out at 51 — and this week’s temperatures will be in the 50-degree zone. The first 50-degree day is late this year — May 7 puts it at the latest 50 degree day for the city in 50 years. Before Sunday it was 201 days since we’d been in the 50s. The average first 50-degree day is April 15 and the latest was May 12 in 1971

Southerly to southeasterly flow keeps southern areas of the state dealing with clouds and rain, even a rain-snow mix for higher elevations.

Southeast gets to enjoy sunshine, and highs getting close to 60 on the southern end of the region.

Hot spot for the state Thursday was Klawock at 59 degrees. The cold spot was Kivalina with a low of 5 degrees.

