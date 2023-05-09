Providence hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting patient

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a patient while working at Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Ibrahim Jaama Akal, 24, is charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

Akal is accused of sexually assaulting a female patient on May 2 while she was a patient at Providence Alaska Medical Center, according to a news release from the Department of Law.

At the time of the alleged assault, Akal’s duties included taking patients from one area of the hospital to another.

The Department of Law said others who believe they are victims of Akal can call Detective Gabriel Brown at 907-786-8914.

Providence Alaska Medical Center released a statement regarding the case, saying it was notified of the situation by law enforcement on Monday.

“When this issue initially came to our attention, Providence immediately placed the individual on administrative leave and contacted the Anchorage Police Department,” the center said. “Providence takes the safety and welfare of our patients, families, and caregivers seriously, and is working with law enforcement as part of the ongoing investigation.”

