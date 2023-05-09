Robert De Niro, at 79, becomes a father for the 7th time

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday,...
FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

((AP) - Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.

A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.

The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.

De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy “About My Father,” which opens on May 26.

De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in “The Godfather: Part II” and best actor in “Raging Bull.” In 2011, he was also honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the world of entertainment and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom five years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
Man rescued from mud near Girdwood
A video capture of the Nenana Ice Classic tripod on May 8, 2023.
Ice Classic tripod falls, but contest clock still ticks
Moose's Tooth peak in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
Denali National Park officials searching for missing climbers on Moose’s Tooth peak
The first cruise ship passengers arrive in Anchorage
First cruise ship passengers arrive in Anchorage
A video capture of the Nenana Ice Classic tripod on May 8, 2023.
2023 Nenana Ice Classic comes to an end

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window
A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a...
Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from 2nd story window
Ibrahim Jaama Akal
Providence hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting patient
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge; lawyer says he’s innocent
A 3-year-old was among those killed at a Dallas area mall.
Children killed in mall shooting mourned