Tlingit and Haida tribal council to withdraw from AFN

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The largest federally recognized tribe in Alaska will no longer be part of the largest statewide Native organization.

The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced Monday it will not be renewing its membership with the Alaska Federation of Natives.

According to a press release sent out by the tribes, Tlingit & Haida’s executive council voted to end its membership with AFN during a meeting held on May 1.

With more than 35,000 tribal residents, the Tlingit and Haida council has been part of the federation for most of its 57-year history.

The council did not specify a reason for leaving the federation of Natives, but said it will continue to collaborate with the federation where it is needed.

In a written statement, Tlingit and Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson said that the tribe has committed to advocating for its people.

“The truth of the matter is our Executive Council has diverse areas of expertise and this has been a true strength in the governance of our Tribe,” Peterson said. “We have also built up a Governmental Affairs team that supports our work on important legislation, federal/state tribal issues, budget priorities, and funding opportunities.”

