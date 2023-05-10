Former employee files suit alleges HR complaints are not properly investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new complaint filed on Tuesday by a former Municipality of Anchorage employee is the latest to allege a pattern of workplace discrimination.

Attorneys for Benedicte Galligan filed a complaint with the Alaska Superior Court that claims that the Municipality of Anchorage did “breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, as well as discrimination based on sex, retaliation, and negligence” while she was employed at both the Anchorage Fire Department and at the Anchorage Public Library under director Judy Eledge.

In a blog post on the Shortell Law Firm’s website, Anchorage attorney Caitlin Shortell says that although former library director Judy Eledge is not named as a party to her client’s suit, the allegations of the claim focus on Eledge’s behaviors to which her client was subjected as a Municipal employee.

Galligan’s complaint details her account of what happened to a fellow AFD staffer who was tasked with making promotional t-shirts for department employees. That employee — a Black woman — told Galligan she had been accused by other fire department employees of placing design on the shirt that was related to the social and political movement known as Black Lives Matter, and had been reprimanded for it by a fire station captain.

According to Galligan’s suit, a fire department finance officer told Galligan the Black employee used “a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement” that he found “inappropriate”, and that they “wouldn’t be having the conversation if she wasn’t Black,” referring to the employee accused of using the symbol. Both Galligan and the Black employee who made the shirts contend that it is imagery commonly used by fire departments across the country and that it has no racial connotations.

Per Galligan’s complaint, the following day she emailing three high-ranking fire department employees that she had witnessed racial discrimination against her Black colleague, but never received a response from any of them or any acknowledgment that her claim had been recognized.

Five months later in July of 2021, Galligan and another female employee were asked not to return to weekly senior staff meetings after Galligan urged an assistant chief not to disparage other former or current female employees in front of the new fire chief. Galligan had attended the meetings for the previous nine and a half years.

Then in August of 2021, Galligan was told by the incoming fire chief Doug Schrage that her executive assistant position would be made one of executive appointment and a switch to at-will employment, but it was too soon for him to request this from then-Municipal Manager Amy Demboski. Instead of following through on this, Chief Shrage instead informed Galligan and another employee in September that their jobs would be eliminated along with “nine other positions” due to “budgetary concerns”. Galligan’s complaint states the only positions cut were that of Galligan and one other employee — the Black woman whose discrimination Galligan attempted to report.

According to Galligan’s complaint, the department was simultaneously hiring additional firefighters, promoting employees, retaining those in only partially-funded positions, and creating new positions. Galligan’s job was not eligible for overtime work and was the lowest-paid non-union role in the department, according to the complaint.

“During the last decade, the Anchorage Fire Department has laid off several female employees who had not engaged in workplace misconduct, while it has retained several male employees who had been found to have committed terminable offenses,” the complaint reads. “MOA’s elimination of Galligan’s position was both discriminatory based on sex and retaliatory for Galligan’s opposition to the race discrimination she reported.”

Following her separation from the fire department, Galligan believes she was falsely told at a meeting in January of 2022 that she did not qualify for any positions open at the Municipality, including those in lower pay grades. Believing this statement to be false and in violation of the municipality’s personnel rules, Galligan then requested this statement to be made in writing. She was then transferred to a position at the Anchorage Public Library — a demotion that included a $16,000 decrease in wages — to serve as the assistant to deputy director Judy Eledge.

As a library employee, Galligan reported directly to Eledge, who “subjected Galligan to intimidation, discriminatory speech, and unfair treatment on a regular basis.” Galligan claims that Eledge demeaned a coworker she believed to have a disability, and implemented discriminatory policies against female, Alaska Native and disabled patrons. Eledge reportedly stated that there are too many women in library leadership positions, and told other women employed at the library that would need to promote men who were less qualified than their female colleagues.

At least seven employees resigned from their positions at the library under Eledge’s leadership.

The complaint claims that Galligan is not the only recipient of discrimination within the municipality — as evidenced by the ongoing lawsuits filed by former municipal employee Heather McAlpine and demand letter sent from Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s attorney — and also that the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission and the Alaska State Commission on Human Rights have failed in their duty to Alaskans by not investigating discrimination claims.

“In the last two years, five other women in addition to Galligan reported discrimination in hiring, promotion, and discriminatory treatment and practices at the Library. The MOA Human Resources Department has failed to investigate or remedy any of these complaints. The ASCHR reported that it has not taken any of these complaints. AERC has not investigated any of these complaints,” Galligan’s complaint reads.

Galligan’s attorney Caitlin Shortell says this case is not just about righting the wrongs for her client alone — it aims to stop the pattern of discrimination and lack of investigations into claims made by employees who trust their employers to support them.

“There’s been a lot of reporting about the facts that were the evidence that has been collected by Ms. Galligan, over the last several months. But there’s been no remedy of her complaint. And I think it’s really important that instead of that, that we focus on getting justice for the victims of discrimination and unfair treatment in the workplace,” Shortell said.

“Because when an employer treats its employees unlawfully like this, it shouldn’t just be a scandalous news story that is forgotten tomorrow, when employees have been forced out of their jobs and truly damaged. It’s our intent to litigate this case, and get an adequate remedy for Ms. Galligan, and to not just let her experience be buried under scandalous those headlines about Ms. Eledge and her offensive statements.”

