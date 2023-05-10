Heavy rain to bring multiple inches to Prince William Sound

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, where Portage has already seen over three-quarters of an inch since midnight. Western Prince William Sound will see the bulk of the precipitation, with upwards of two inches possible by the evening hours.

Even higher amounts are likely overnight into Thursday. While heavy rain will impact coastal regions from Kodiak Island through Prince William Sound, inland locations will likely stay on the drier side with just sprinkles in the forecast. As a result of the drier conditions, temperatures will remain on the warmer side compared to surrounding locations. It’s possible many areas warm into the lower 50s later today, with some peeks of afternoon sunshine.

While coastal rain shows signs of lightening up in the days ahead, the overall trend is drier and warmer into the weekend. It’s looking very possible that temperatures will warm into the mid-50s as the weekend arrives, with areas through the Mat-Su likely seeing some lower 60s in the forecast. It’ll make for a beautiful weekend to get outside and enjoy the spring warmth.

Speaking of warmth, Southeast Alaska will make a run into the upper 50s and lower 60s today. It should be an absolutely gorgeous afternoon with sunshine before clouds and rain make a return to the region. Today will be the day to get outside to take advantage of the nicer weather, as the rain moving in will linger for several days. While a washout isn’t likely, the heaviest rain returns Thursday night into Friday, where up to an inch of rain is possible in some locations. The good news is that rain looks to come to an end by Sunday, with warm and pleasant conditions to start next week. It’s very likely that parts of Southeast could begin a run near 70 degrees as early as Monday of next week.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.