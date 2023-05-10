May warmth ushers in river break-ups

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Yesterday, the tripod dropped on the Tanana River at Nenana and other river systems are starting to open. A flood advisory for ice jam flooding is in place on Mosquito Fork on the Taylor highway in interior Alaska through Wednesday.

Winds from the SE at 20-30, gusting to 50 mph prompted a wind advisory to be issued for the eastern Alaska Range.

The wettest spot in the state Tuesday was Portage with 1.72 inches of rain. Kodiak had 4-tenths of an inch.

Low pressure continues to spin in the Gulf of Alaska through the end of the week, and losing its grip on the state just in time for the weekend, which also includes Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th.

Hot spot for the state Thursday was Ketchikan at 65 degrees. The cold spot was Kotzebue with a low of 8 degrees.

