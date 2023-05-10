Teen charged in deadly Fairbanks ATV crash

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and DUI after crashing an off-road vehicle Wednesday morning in Fairbanks, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old rider, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers reported that Cade Butler, 17, of Fairbanks, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed the ATV with a 15-year-old passenger. Troopers say Butler lost control and wrecked as the two rode on a path along the Mitchell Expressway.

Officers responded to a report of the death around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the body of the younger rider.

Troopers say Butler left the scene after the crash and did not report it immediately to authorities, who added that the two are not related.

Butler was later arrested and jailed at the Fairbanks Youth Facility on charges of manslaughter, failure to render aid and DUI. Troopers said Butler is being charged as an adult.

