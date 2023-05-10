Teen charged in deadly Fairbanks ATV crash

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and DUI after crashing an off-road vehicle Wednesday morning in Fairbanks, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old rider, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers reported that Cade Butler, 17, of Fairbanks, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed the ATV with a 15-year-old passenger. Troopers say Butler lost control and wrecked as the two rode on a path along the Mitchell Expressway.

Officers responded to a report of the death around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the body of the younger rider.

Troopers say Butler left the scene after the crash and did not report it immediately to authorities, who added that the two are not related.

Butler was later arrested and jailed at the Fairbanks Youth Facility on charges of manslaughter, failure to render aid and DUI. Troopers said Butler is being charged as an adult.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ibrahim Jaama Akal
Providence hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting patient
Alaska State Troopers badge
Seward woman found dead near boat in Kodiak Island bay
APD are investigating the scene of a suspected homicide on Hoyt Street in the Russian Jack...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood
The first cruise ship passengers arrive in Anchorage
First cruise ship passengers arrive in Anchorage
Tlingit and Haida tribal council to withdraw from AFN
2 tribal councils announce decision to withdraw from AFN

Latest News

FastCast May 10, 2023
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year