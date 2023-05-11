Alaska Native artist expands work to airplanes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines has debuted its latest creation on the side of a plane, this time with a little local and cultural flair.

The Indigenous artwork of Juneau’s Crystal Worl was revealed Thursday on a Boeing 737, showcasing an Alaska Native design that was created in the mind of the burgeoning artist, who also recently had her work featured on a U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp collection.

The official name of the plane is X áat K wáani, which has an English translation of “Salmon People,” something that the Juneau-based artist holds near to her heart.

Worl — whose full name is Crystal Kaakeeyáa Rose Demientieff Worl — said in a release by the airline that she dreamed of having her artwork on the side of a plane for years, and that when she looks at things in general, she sees opportunities of how to Indigenize them.

“My heart is so full and warm,” Worl said in the release. “Every time I create something big or small, it’s the same feeling of just fulfilling this need and wanting to create something and share my story, to stimulate something that’s in me that feels connected.

Alaska Airlines said it was the first aircraft in the country to be named in an Alaska Native language. The livery features a style of art called formline, represented by two-dimensional art prevalent in many Southeast cultures such as Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian.

The aircraft will make its inaugural flight Friday from Anchorage to Juneau, before making stops in Sitka, Ketchikan, and Seattle.

It isn’t the first time the company has produced an artistic plane; Alaska Airlines debuted the Salmon Thirty Salmon livery on a plane in 2005, which was eventually painted over in 2011, leading to a second plane with the design the next year, dubbed the Salmon Thirty Salmon II.

Last year, the company celebrated Star Wars Day on May 4 with the release of a livery inspired by the popular franchise, complete with flying TIE fighters, the Millennium Falcon, and porgs on the side of the plane.

