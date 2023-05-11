Anchorage’s chief fiscal officer announces City Hall departure

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another top official announced their departure from Anchorage’s City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the office of Mayor Dave Bronson, Chief Fiscal Officer Grant Yutrzenka has announced he is leaving his position effective May 19.

Yutruzenka was named to the role in January after serving as the acting chief fiscal officer since September 2022. According to Mayor Bronson, “Grant’s leadership skills and strong financial mind will be sorely missed in City Hall. I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

“I have enjoyed my time as CFO and thank Mayor Bronson for his confidence in me,” Yutrzenka said in the press release. “I look forward to spending more time with family and enjoying the great outdoors this summer.”

The municipality’s search for a replacement will be aided by the outgoing Yutrzenka, who will assist with candidate selection and their transition.

