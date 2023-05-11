Army officially designates Fort Moore, dropping Confederate name Benning

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MOORE, Ga. (AP) — The Army’s training hub in Georgia was renamed Fort Moore during a ceremony Thursday, replacing the name of a Confederate officer that had adorned the base for more than a century with that of a decorated Vietnam War commander and his wife.

The name change for the post formerly known as Fort Benning had been in the making for more than a year, since an independent commission recommended in May 2022 renaming nine of its bases commemorating Confederate officers.

Soldiers and dignitaries attended a ceremony Thursday unveiling the new sign that will stand outside the base headquarters. The post commander, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, welcomed attendees for the first time to Fort Moore, named in honor of the late Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia Moore.

Soldiers and dignitaries attended a ceremony Thursday unveiling the new sign that will stand...
Soldiers and dignitaries attended a ceremony Thursday unveiling the new sign that will stand outside the base headquarters.(Source: WTVM)

Located just outside Columbus, the Georgia base trains soldiers to fight in the infantry, to serve in tank crews and is home to the elite Army Ranger School. Roughly 70,000 soldiers and civilian workers are stationed there.

The name Fort Moore marks the first time the Army has named a base in honor of a married couple.

Hal Moore served in Vietnam as commander of a cavalry battalion based at Fort Benning and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. Julia Moore successfully lobbied the Pentagon to adopt a policy that military families would be notified of war casualties in person rather than by telegram.

“Together Hal and Julie Moore embody the very best of our military and our nation,” Buzzard told the ceremony crowd. “And the renaming of this installation as Fort Moore is a fitting tribute to their lifelong dedication to the Army and its soldiers and their families.”

Founded in 1918 as Camp Benning, the Georgia base had long been named for Henry L. Benning, a justice on the Georgia Supreme Court who vocally supported secession after Abraham Lincoln won the presidency in 1860. Benning joined the Confederate Army during the Civil War and rose to the rank of brigadier general.

The name changes are part of a broader effort by the U.S. military to confront racial injustice. The Pentagon in January ordered that the names of Confederate officers and soldiers be stripped from bases, ships, streets and other places by the end of the year.

Some of the changes have already been completed. Fort Pickett in Virginia became Fort Barfoot in March. And Fort Hood, Texas, was renamed Fort Cavazos on Tuesday.

Others will soon follow. Fort Bragg in North Carolina will be redesignated Fort Liberty next month. Later this year in Georgia, Fort Gordon outside Augusta will be renamed for former President Dwight Eisenhower, who served as a five-star Army general. No date has been set.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Teen charged in deadly Fairbanks ATV crash
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Tlingit and Haida tribal council to withdraw from AFN
2 tribal councils announce decision to withdraw from AFN
Alaska State Troopers badge
Seward woman found dead near boat in Kodiak Island bay
APD are investigating the scene of a suspected homicide on Hoyt Street in the Russian Jack...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood

Latest News

The Indigenous artwork of Crystal Worl was revealed Thursday by Alaska Airlines, showcasing an...
Alaska Native artist expands work to airplanes
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, May...
House Republicans set to pass new asylum restrictions as Title 42 ends; Biden promises veto
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle in Florida, authorities say
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis