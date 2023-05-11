Slow warming, with breakup underway across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Springtime warmth has been hard to come back for much of this season, but we’re finally seeing a sure sign of warmer weather. Breakup is gradually occurring across the state, with the threat for ice jams increasing. The Yukon River at Eagle remains under a flood advisory for the potential for ice jams. Anyone living in or near an area that usually floods will want to stay up to date with the latest on flood waters. Even on rivers that are already open, ice runs could lead to potential jams as breakup continues.

While the Interior is well underway into thawing out, here in Southcentral widespread rain remains an issue. The heaviest rain has been impacting Prince William Sound and the Eastern Kenai. This will continue to be the main issue, where up to 1 to 2 inches of additional rain is possible through the day. While inland locations will once again stay on the drier side, some passing sprinkles will be likely through the day. There is a change heading our way, as we’ll see a bit more sunshine today for inland locations. This will allow for temperatures to warm into the mid 50s and possibly the upper 50s through parts of the valley. If you like this warmer weather, then Friday will be one of the nicest days we’ve seen all season long. It’s very possible, that we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s as we close the door on this week.

Southeast is seeing a return to widespread rain, with the heaviest expected to arrive overnight into Friday. While there will be breaks in between the waves of rain, expect only a few days of showery activity. Into the weekend, the rain will become more scattered across Southeast, with dry and sunny conditions returning as early as Monday. It’s looking very likely that Southeast will see the first true run into the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week.

