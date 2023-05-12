Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A second opinion helped turn around actor Dolph Lundgren’s cancer treatment.

The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A bicyclist is recovering in an Anchorage hospital after a horrific crash on Tuesday, one that...
Cyclist recovering in Anchorage hospital thanks to good Samaritan’s help
Avalanche near Alyeska Resort courtesy of Mark Derocchi
Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding
FedEx pilots held an informational picket in Anchorage on Wednesday as contract negotiations go...
FedEx pilots take a break from the skies to stand their ground
Generic image of crash scene
Teen charged in deadly Fairbanks ATV crash

Latest News

A dashboard camera captures the moment someone appears to pull a gun on a woman in Indianapolis.
VIDEO: Person in car appears to brandish gun
FILE - Lettuce is seen in this file photo. Authorities in New Hampshire said a laboratory error...
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge