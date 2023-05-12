Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - Crews in Girdwood responded to an avalanche at Alyeska Resort shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston, the avalanche occurred on Alyeska property on the North Face. Though a popular hiking spot in the summer months, the area was closed to skiers and hikers at the time of the avalanche.

The resort property does not appear to have suffered any damage from the shifting snow itself, but the slide did displace water from the kettle ponds and backed up waters in a nearby creek which has forced water onto resort property.

No one was injured in the slide and resort staff are evaluating the affected terrain for any hazards.

