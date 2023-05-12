Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding

Avalanche near Alyeska Resort
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - Crews in Girdwood responded to an avalanche at Alyeska Resort shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston, the avalanche occurred on Alyeska property on the North Face. Though a popular hiking spot in the summer months, the area was closed to skiers and hikers at the time of the avalanche.

The resort property does not appear to have suffered any damage from the shifting snow itself, but the slide did displace water from the kettle ponds and backed up waters in a nearby creek which has forced water onto resort property.

No one was injured in the slide and resort staff are evaluating the affected terrain for any hazards.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Teen charged in deadly Fairbanks ATV crash
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Anchorage school start time changes passed, delayed one year
Tlingit and Haida tribal council to withdraw from AFN
2 tribal councils announce decision to withdraw from AFN
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Alaska State Troopers badge
Seward woman found dead near boat in Kodiak Island bay

Latest News

Avalanche near Alyeska Resort
Avalanche near Alyeska Resort
A bicyclist is recovering in an Anchorage hospital after a horrific crash on Tuesday, one that...
Cyclist recovering in Anchorage hospital thanks to good Samaritan’s help
Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau
Political Pipeline: Alaska’s News Source Political Blog
Moose's Tooth peak in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
Missing climbers on Moose’s Tooth peak presumed dead; search scaled back