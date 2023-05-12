Community task force continues brainstorming ideas for homelessness solutions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force held its second meeting on Thursday afternoon. The task force is in the early phases of brainstorming possible solutions to recommend to the Anchorage Assembly in July.

During Thursday’s meeting, members of the task force broke up into six smaller groups to discuss topics like planning and design and safety and security”. The small groups worked to identify what information is needed in order to make a recommendation and what their initial recommendations are before sharing them with the entire task force.

Task force members also expressed their concerns about what actions are being taken now. At the moment, recommendations are due on July 6 and won’t be implemented until much later. But Anchorage Assembly Member Felix Rivera said it’s all part of a process that cannot be rushed.

“From my perspective, I think we can’t be too quick with this. We have to take our time, we have to plan this right. Especially if we are going to make sure the community buys into this, what we are doing, what we are planning here. We can’t rush it,” Rivera said.

According to Rivera, the Assembly could hear some of the recommendations earlier then July that could be implemented as soon as this summer, if approved.

“When it comes to the sanctioned camp task force there’s a lot of movement in our community, a lot of movement in the task force to try to do something as quick as possible. And so, yes I think there will be recommendations sent from the task force to the policy makers, the Assembly and the administration, to possibly set something up this summer.”

Rivera emphasized that the task force is only in charge of coming up with recommendations — all final decisions on their suggestions would be made by policy makers who could decide to adopt some or all of the task force’s plan.

