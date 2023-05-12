GCI ordered to pay over $40M fine for rural price gouging

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Alaska’s biggest phone and internet companies is being ordered to pay millions of dollars for price inflation in rural communities, among other charges.

The United States Department of Law alleged in a release that GCI Communications Corp. has agreed to pay $40,242,546 for violating the False Claims Act, as well as violating competitive bidding regulations put in place by the Federal Communications Commission.

The department alleged that in a seven-year period between 2013 and 2020, GCI “failed to comply with FCC regulations that governed how telecommunications companies must calculate their prices for purposes of claiming subsidy payments.”

The release said that under the Rural Health Care Program, GCI did not calculate the correct prices to claim subsidy payments that the FCC pays that makes up the difference in price between a more expensive cost for a telecommunications service in a rural area and the less expensive cost for the same service in an urban area in the same state.

The department said that the violation allowed GCI to collect bigger subsidy payments than it was entitled to.

“Providing health care services in rural areas, especially to Indigenous people in remote areas of Alaska, is vital and must be protected,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown for the Western District of Washington. “This $40 million settlement should deter other companies from attempting to improperly enrich themselves by overcharging the government for important healthcare-related telecommunications services.”

