InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Avalanche near Alyeska Resort courtesy of Mark Derocchi
Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding
A bicyclist is recovering in an Anchorage hospital after a horrific crash on Tuesday, one that...
Cyclist recovering in Anchorage hospital thanks to good Samaritan’s help
The Nenana Ice Classic clock tripped at 5:01p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 8th.
Winners of $222,101 Nenana Ice Classic jackpot announced
FedEx pilots held an informational picket in Anchorage on Wednesday as contract negotiations go...
FedEx pilots take a break from the skies to stand their ground

Latest News

Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that Service High School Principal Allen...
Service High School principal resigns following investigation of ‘community concerns’
A man was found dead Friday morning in a Russian Jack neighborhood.
Body found near Debarr intersection
APD are investigating the scene of a suspected homicide on Hoyt Street in the Russian Jack...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Russian Jack neighborhood
What the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency means for Alaskans
What the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency means for Alaskans
What the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency means for Alaskans
What the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency means for Alaskans