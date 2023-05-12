Roadtrippin’ 2023: Klondike Coffee in Valdez

Roadtrippin' 2023: Klondike Coffee in Valdez
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - When vacationing in a fishing town caffeine is essential.

“I feel like once they’re getting on those charter boats at 6 a.m. they’re definitely needing us,” said Jordan Quade, the owner of Klondike Coffee in Valdez said.

She sells every caffeinated drink you can think of. She says the most popular is the white chocolate mocha.

“This is definitely the most popular coffee we make,” Quade said, while loading a 16 oz drink with extra whipped cream.

Of course, since the fishing starts so early Quade says Red Bulls are hugely in demand.

