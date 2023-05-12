Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taking in the sights between Anchorage and Valdez

By Rebecca Palsha
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - On this Roadtrippin’ drive, Alaska’s News Source travels from Anchorage to Valdez. With several stops along the way to gather photos it took the crew most of the day to get there.

Around milepost 101 of the Glenn Highway, pull over to see the Matanuska Glacier. It’s about 93 miles from Anchorage.

This impressive glacier is 27 miles long and 4 miles wide and it is the largest glacier accessible by car in the United States.

Just beyond the glacier, past Glennallen, and before you get to Valdez, you’ll pass through Thompson Pass.

Here you can see waterfalls such as Horsetail and Bridal Veils Falls. There are several pull-outs to stop and take photos.

This year, in the middle of May, the waterfalls are still shedding ice and flowing freer after being frozen towers during the winter.

Before arriving in Valdez is Worthington Glacier, which is another accessible glacier. It can be seen from the road and is at milepost 29 of the Richardson Highway.

