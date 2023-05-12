Southcentral to see warmest weather all season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds have been clearing out of inland regions of Southcentral, with a beautiful afternoon expected through the day. With clearer skies and quieter weather, many across the region will begin a run into the upper 50s for highs. While we’ll still hold onto some periodic rain showers near the coast, the intensity of the rain has died down. Up to .75 of an inch if still possible through Prince William Sound through the day, with some peeks of sunshine.

While rain continues to taper off across Southcentral, heavier rain is building into the Panhandle. This set up will provide the opportunity for rain to continue through the first part of the weekend, with up to 2-3 inches of rain for the Southern Inner Channels through Sunday. While the heaviest rain will remain south, the Northern Inner Channels will still see up to .75 of an inch of rain.

There’s good news for Southeast, as the rain will taper off for many by Sunday, with much of next week remaining warm and sunny. It’s possible that Southeast could see the first true run at 70 by Monday of next week.

Although showers remain in the forecast for both Southeast and Southcentral for the weekend, we’ll also see some breezy conditions. Starting tonight and through Saturday, winds will increase across Southcentral. One can expect to see winds gusts 20 to 40 mph into Saturday evening.

Looking ahead, while things are trending drier through much of May, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal if not slightly below. For us here in Southcentral, that means daily highs will likely stay in the mid 50s for the foreseeable future. The only exception will be Tuesday of next week, which could bring some showers and slightly cooler weather.

Have a wonderful weekend!

