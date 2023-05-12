Southcentral to see warmest weather all season

The low to mid 60s look possible for the Mat-Su Valley
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds have been clearing out of inland regions of Southcentral, with a beautiful afternoon expected through the day. With clearer skies and quieter weather, many across the region will begin a run into the upper 50s for highs. While we’ll still hold onto some periodic rain showers near the coast, the intensity of the rain has died down. Up to .75 of an inch if still possible through Prince William Sound through the day, with some peeks of sunshine.

While rain continues to taper off across Southcentral, heavier rain is building into the Panhandle. This set up will provide the opportunity for rain to continue through the first part of the weekend, with up to 2-3 inches of rain for the Southern Inner Channels through Sunday. While the heaviest rain will remain south, the Northern Inner Channels will still see up to .75 of an inch of rain.

There’s good news for Southeast, as the rain will taper off for many by Sunday, with much of next week remaining warm and sunny. It’s possible that Southeast could see the first true run at 70 by Monday of next week.

Although showers remain in the forecast for both Southeast and Southcentral for the weekend, we’ll also see some breezy conditions. Starting tonight and through Saturday, winds will increase across Southcentral. One can expect to see winds gusts 20 to 40 mph into Saturday evening.

Looking ahead, while things are trending drier through much of May, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal if not slightly below. For us here in Southcentral, that means daily highs will likely stay in the mid 50s for the foreseeable future. The only exception will be Tuesday of next week, which could bring some showers and slightly cooler weather.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A bicyclist is recovering in an Anchorage hospital after a horrific crash on Tuesday, one that...
Cyclist recovering in Anchorage hospital thanks to good Samaritan’s help
Avalanche near Alyeska Resort courtesy of Mark Derocchi
Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding
The Nenana Ice Classic clock tripped at 5:01p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 8th.
Winners of $222,101 Nenana Ice Classic jackpot announced
FedEx pilots held an informational picket in Anchorage on Wednesday as contract negotiations go...
FedEx pilots take a break from the skies to stand their ground

Latest News

Southcentral to see warmest weather all season
Southcentral to see warmest weather all season
JP-Hot-Cold spots AK 05-11-23
Alaska river systems are breaking up
JP-Hot-Cold spots AK 05-11-23
Alaska river systems are breaking up
Slow warming, with breakup underway across the state
Slow warming, with breakup underway across the state