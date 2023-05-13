Friday Fling return transforms Downtown Palmer

The market featuring local artists, vendors, food, and music runs every Friday until the Alaska State Fair
Friday Fling returns to Downtown Palmer
By Carly Schreck
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - For over two decades, the city of Palmer has celebrated the start of the spring season with a weekly pop-up market called Friday Fling. Now entering its 21st year, the event has officially kicked off the 2023 summer season.

Executive director for the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce said the weekly market has positive impacts on the city.

“This is a great economic driver for the city, for the Greater Palmer area,” Vann said. “We’re getting all these small, little — a lot of them home businesses — out in the public eye, giving them an opportunity to sell their stuff.”

Vann says the market also draws people into Palmer, benefiting the long-time brick-and-mortar stores as well.

Vendor booths that showcase artists, jewelry, clothing, produce, garden starts, and woodworking - just to name a few — pop up to transform downtown Palmer into a one-stop summer shop. A number of food trucks also participate in the event that runs every Friday through August 11, when the Alaska State Fair begins.

This is the second year that The Art Cafe owner Barb Stigen has operated a booth selling her family’s homemade fudge.

“It went really well last year,” Stigen said. “This community loves the Friday Fling. They support it 100%.”

According to Vann, the market is popular amongst small businesses, with the chamber practically sold out of vendor spots through the summer months and an active waitlist. During a normal week, the city sees around 1,800 to 2,000 people walk through each Friday.

“It’s a safe place for them to socialize and interact with their friends and family,” Vann said.

The Friday Fling operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is completely free to the public.

