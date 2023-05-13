Ice jam on Yukon River causes flooding near Eagle

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rising waters on the Yukon River near Eagle, prompting a flood warning to be issued on Friday evening.

According to a dispatch from the National Weather Service, a river watch team reported an ice jam on the Yukon near Eagle around 4 p.m. on Friday. The team observed two large sheets of ice jamming at Eagle Bluff, stopping water from flowing past and creating “rapid river rises” upstream close to Eagle.

The water level at Eagle has risen eight feet since Thursday morning. The warning is in effect until at least noon on Sunday.

Water has already inundated Mission Road at the old Eagle Village site, according to the dispatch.

Another Large ice jam is causing major flooding at the mouth of the Fortymile river in Canada’s Yukon. When the jam releases, it is expected to send an additional surge of water downstream towards Eagle.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Avalanche near Alyeska Resort courtesy of Mark Derocchi
Avalanche at Alyeska Resort triggers flooding, ‘could not have been avoided’
The Nenana Ice Classic clock tripped at 5:01p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 8th.
Winners of $222,101 Nenana Ice Classic jackpot announced
A bicyclist is recovering in an Anchorage hospital after a horrific crash on Tuesday, one that...
Cyclist recovering in Anchorage hospital thanks to good Samaritan’s help
Moose's Tooth peak in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
Missing climbers on Moose’s Tooth peak presumed dead; search scaled back

Latest News

The market featuring local artists, vendors, food, and music runs every Friday until the Alaska...
Friday Fling return transforms Downtown Palmer
The number of people camping at Cuddy Park is growing
Increased number of people camping near Cuddy Park concerns some residents
Friday Fling return transforms Downtown Palmer
Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage is experiencing more homeless campers
More people are camping at Cuddy Park