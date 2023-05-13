Ice jam on Yukon River causes flooding near Eagle

EAGLE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rising waters on the Yukon River near Eagle, prompting a flood warning to be issued on Friday evening.

According to a dispatch from the National Weather Service, a river watch team reported an ice jam on the Yukon near Eagle around 4 p.m. on Friday. The team observed two large sheets of ice jamming at Eagle Bluff, stopping water from flowing past and creating “rapid river rises” upstream close to Eagle.

The water level at Eagle has risen eight feet since Thursday morning. The warning is in effect until at least noon on Sunday.

Water has already inundated Mission Road at the old Eagle Village site, according to the dispatch.

Another Large ice jam is causing major flooding at the mouth of the Fortymile river in Canada’s Yukon. When the jam releases, it is expected to send an additional surge of water downstream towards Eagle.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.