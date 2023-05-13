A mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers to start Mother's Day weekend in Southcentral.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Well, how about them apples? After finally reaching 50 degrees officially for the first time this year on Sunday, Anchorage was just one degree shy of making it to 60 degrees Friday afternoon. In 2022, Anchorage officially reached 60 degrees for the first time on May 17, with the last day on September 5, 2022. Highs reached well into the middle 60s across the Valley, but lower 50s were found along coastal Kenai and across Prince William Sound as a result of clouds and scattered showers throughout the day.

Another round of light to steady rain will fall across Prince William Sound and the southern Kenai through the overnight, then become scattered on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Anchorage and the Valley will see increased clouds from this system overnight, but Saturday will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds for the area with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Widespread rain in Southeast on Friday brought 2.09 inches (as of 8 p.m.) to Ketchikan, 1.31 inches in Petersburg, and 0.78 inches for Haines and Yakutat. Saturday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds, but showers will still be scattered about the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

High pressure will continue to dominate the rest of the state to start the weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s will be found from Southwest through the Interior. Flood Watches remain in effect for the central Interior, as well as the upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile country through Sunday as there is an elevated risk for ice jams given the dynamic breakup of river ice that is occurring.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued for the lower Yukon Valley and the Yukon Delta region through the first half of Sunday as southerly winds increase Saturday afternoon ahead of an intensifying Bering Sea storm. Winds of 20 to 40 mph can be expected, but could gust as high as 60 m.p.h. at times.

Sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds with rain making its way onshore Saturday evening all along Alaska’s west coast. The Aleutians will also see areas of rain and scattered showers on Saturday as a result of the developing storm.

