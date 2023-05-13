SWAT, AFD respond to barricaded suspect in Mountain View neighborhood

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police responded to a suspect barricaded inside a residence in the Mountain View neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

According to an Anchorage Police Department social media post, officers with the crisis negotiation and SWAT teams responded to the 400-block of North Lane Street in the city’s Mountain View neighborhood as part of an ongoing investigation that involved a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a residence.

Officers requested the public avoid the area and closed Mountain View Drive and Lane Street to traffic around 6 p.m. as crews attempted to contact the subject. Shortly after, black smoke could be seen coming from the residence where the person was barricaded, and Anchorage Fire Department crews responded the call for assistance.

According to APD, the subject was apprehended shortly before 7 p.m. and some crews remain at the scene processing evidence.

