Flooding reported on Glenn Highway, Taylor Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 200-foot section of the Glenn Highway, near Glennallen, is flooded between mile marker 157 and 187, reported 511.Alaska.Gov and John John Perreault with the Alaska Department of Transportation’s Northern Region.

The Glenn Highway has not been closed, Perreault said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and not go into flooded roadways.

“We are going to have DOT staff on hand flagging all night making sure that traffic is safe through there,” Perreault said. “We are seeing a lot more water than we saw last year and our doing our best and we do have gravel resources on hand if any rebuilding is needed when the waters recede.”

Portions of the Taylor Highway is also flooded near Eagle, Perreault said.

Although smaller roadways are blocked off in the area, the Taylor Highway is not closed, he said.

“Mission Rd. is totally submerged,” in the area Perreault said, and there are flooded ditches in the area.

