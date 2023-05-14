Ice jam flooding, wind, fire weather, rain, and even snow for Mother’s Day in Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happy Mother’s Day! Literally, all four seasons are represented in the forecast for Sunday. The best way to cover the state will be to provide forecast highlights for each region, followed by detailed graphics for each of the ice jam flooding areas as of 1 a.m. Sunday.

SOUTHCENTRAL: Morning sun with scattered clouds by afternoon. Isolated shower possible, especially across higher terrain (hillside, Chugach Mountains). Highs in the middle to upper 50, except upper 40s for locations in the mountains. Winds still breezy at times with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

SOUTHEAST: Generally, mostly cloudy with a few showers still possible around Juneau and Sitka. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

INTERIOR: Sunny and continued mild. Winds gusting to 45 mph in Delta Junction and Healy. Highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

NORTH SLOPE & ARCTIC COAST: Mostly cloudy with winds south between 15 and 30 mph. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

WESTERN ALASKA: Some morning wet snow showers mixed with rain, otherwise a cold rain by late morning through the afternoon. Breezy with gusts around 30 mph. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SOUTHWEST & ALEUTIANS: Breezy with areas of rain; a mix of sun & clouds with lingering showers west. Highs in the 40s.

Here are the FloodAlerts for areas experiencing ice jams. BE PREPARED to move to higher ground if necessary! Ice jam flooding can occur quickly with little to no warning.

Major to near record flooding from ice jams continue in parts of interior Alaska. (Alaska's Weather Source)

