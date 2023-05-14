Pedestrian, vehicle crash with injuries closes part of Glenn Highway

A pedestrian, vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway Sunday morning involves injuries and has...
A pedestrian, vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway Sunday morning involves injuries and has traffic diverted(MGN)
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian, vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway at the South Peters Creek exit, involving injuries, has closed all northbound lanes in the area, according to an APD Facebook post.

Drivers traveling northbound are being diverted to the Old Glenn Highway at South Birchwood. The closure is expected to last several hours, APD said in their post. The wreck was reported early Sunday morning, although it’s possible it occurred before midnight Saturday.

Further details are unclear at this time.

