Pedestrian, vehicle crash with injuries closes part of Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian, vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway at the South Peters Creek exit, involving injuries, has closed all northbound lanes in the area, according to an APD Facebook post.

Drivers traveling northbound are being diverted to the Old Glenn Highway at South Birchwood. The closure is expected to last several hours, APD said in their post. The wreck was reported early Sunday morning, although it’s possible it occurred before midnight Saturday.

Further details are unclear at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.