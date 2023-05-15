Alaskan’s family stuck in war-torn Sudan as humanitarian crisis continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - John Riek’s family is thousands of miles away in Sudan — a country being ripped apart by war.

Riek has lived in Alaska for seven years and has been a United States Citizen since 2001, but is originally from Sudan. He moved his family to North Sudan, Khartoum, in 2013 because he thought it would be more safe.

In April, violent clashes broke out in Sudan as two different factions of the military government fight for control of the country. It caused fighting and a humanitarian crisis across Sudan.

Since then, Riek has been trying to get his family safely to Alaska.

“The life is not that good at all, the kids are traumatized with the bombardments of the jet fighting artilleries,” Riek said.

Nyachin Panoam is Riek’s cousin and says many people aren’t even aware a war is going on in Sudan. In the case for their family, it’s left them without the necessities to live.

Riek emphasized that his family in Sudan will sometimes go a week without water, lights, and communication.

“They don’t have water, they don’t have food, they don’t have medicine, they don’t have anything like a good life,” Panoam said.

Since the conflict began on April 15, it’s estimated the death toll has risen to over 600, and more than 5,000 people have reportedly been wounded.

Michele Girault is the executive director of Hope Community Resources and has been working to make accommodations for Riek to go back to Sudan to help his family.

“When the war broke out in Sudan, it was no different,” Girault said. “I can’t imagine being here and not being able to jump on a plane to go and help your family. That amount of isolation and frustration is just unimaginable to me. It just hurts your heart.”

Time is of the essence, Girault said, especially since one of Riek’s young cousins has already gone missing.

“Pulling your family away from harm’s way is at the top of the list that a father would want to do,” Girault said. “It’s love in action, so to show your love for your family, you want to act and know that they’re safe.”

“I love my family. I care about them, and they are a part of myself,” Riek said.

Riek has been trying to get his family safely to Alaska — or at least out of harm’s way — since the fighting began. Despite the danger, he hopes to travel to Sudan soon to get his family back.

“Sometimes, you have to take a risk and you get there, and I’ll take that because my family — they are there — I don’t have any other life,” Riek said. “That’s the life that I have ... that’s why I want to go there.”

