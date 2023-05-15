Governor issues disaster declaration as flooding evacuations underway in Crooked Creek and Circle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for communities along the Kuskokwim, the Yukon and for flooding along the Glennallen and Copper River areas, said Mark Roberts, an incident commander for the State Emergency Operations Center.

There’s major flooding in the communities of Crooked Creek and Circle as shown in pictures and reported by the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

An ice jam on the Kuskokwim River is causing water to pour into Crooked Creek. People are sheltering at a school as water levels have been fluctuating. The Kuskokwim River Watch team landed in Crooked Creek Saturday and worked with community leaders throughout the night, according to the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The Kuskokwim River Watch team has been working with the State Emergency Operations Center, Alaska State Troopers, Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Alaska National Guard and Alaska Village Council Presidents.

A 90-mile ice run is pushing past Circle causing major flooding there. Circle residents have moved to higher ground and the community activated their flood plan, reported the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The Upper Yukon River Watch team is in the air Sunday to provide updates to Ciricle and Fort Yukon.

The flooding occurring around Glennallen is not caused by an ice jam but snow melt swelling Moose Creek.

Injuries have not been reported as part of the overall flooding across the state Saturday into Sunday.

