Ice jam flooding concerns remain across the state

Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s through the Interior
By Aaron Morrison
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures have been steadily warming across the state, with this past weekend bringing the nicest stretch of weather we’ve seen all season. While we’ve yet to officially warm into the 60s for Southcentral Alaska, we have seen our highs climb as high as 59.

With the rapidly warming temperatures and more sunshine across the state, ice runs leading to possible flooding concerns remain an issue. Several areas have already seen rising flood waters and damage, with the potential for more ice jams to lead to flooding. If you or anyone you know lives in flood-prone areas, you’ll want to make sure you have a plan in place and access to higher ground.

Flood watches remain in effect for parts of Interior Alaska, with the Yukon River seeing the greatest threat for flooding. Just because a river has thawed out, it doesn’t mean the flood concern is gone. Additional ice runs both upstream and downstream can lead to shifting waters.

Southeast Alaska is gearing up for a warm and sunny stretch of weather. Daily highs through this week will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with rain set to make a return by the weekend.

Southcentral will remain fairly dry in the days ahead, although there is a chance we’ll see some rain showers Tuesday. With rain expected, temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than what we’ll see today.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

