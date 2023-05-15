Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.(Gray News, file image)
By Heather Poltrock and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW/Gray news) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, Wisconsin.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility,” said Jason Free, executive vice president of Operations at Mativ. “We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by a number of agencies, including Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR and Portage County Ambulance.

An investigation is being conducted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department along with Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

Whiting is a village south of Wausau in the north-central part of the state.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
Anchorage Fire Department crews work to douse hot spots in a fire-damaged structure on North...
Details emerge from situation involving barricaded suspect, arson
Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that Service High School Principal Allen...
Service High School principal resigns following investigation of ‘community concerns’
Flooding from Moose Creek is impacting travel along the Glenn Highway in both directions from...
Flooding from Moose Creek in Glennallen
An aerial picture of Circle, Alaska, taken Sunday by the National Weather Service River Watch.
Governor issues disaster declaration as flooding evacuations underway in Western Alaska

Latest News

The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at motorcycle club event in Georgia
A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing