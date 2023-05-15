Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing significant disruption

FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30,...
FILE - A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack.

The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition, the Inquirer reported on its website.

The news operation’s website was still operational Sunday, although updates were slower than normal, the Inquirer reported.

Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes said Sunday “we are currently unable to provide an exact time line” for full restoration of the paper’s systems.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to fully restore systems and complete this investigation as soon as possible,” Hughes said in an email responding to questions from the paper’s newsroom.

The attack was first detected when employees on Saturday morning found the newspaper’s content-management system was not working.

The Inquirer “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Hughes said.

The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996, the Inquirer reported.

The cyberattack precedes a mayoral primary election scheduled for Tuesday. Hughes said the operational disruption would not affect news coverage of the election, although journalists would be unable to use the newsroom on election night.

Hughes said other Inquirer employees will not be allowed to use offices through at least Tuesday, and the company was looking into coworking arrangements for Tuesday, the Inquirer reported.

An investigation was ongoing into the extent and specific targets of the attack, and the company has contacted the FBI, Hughes said.

The FBI in Philadelphia declined to comment in response to questions from Inquirer journalists, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Department crews work to douse hot spots in a fire-damaged structure on North...
Details emerge from situation involving barricaded suspect, arson
Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that Service High School Principal Allen...
Service High School principal resigns following investigation of ‘community concerns’
A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
GCI Is one of Alaska's largest communications companies
GCI ordered to pay over $40M fine for rural price gouging
The Nenana Ice Classic clock tripped at 5:01p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 8th.
Winners of $222,101 Nenana Ice Classic jackpot announced

Latest News

Flooding has caused extreme damage to homes as well as the road system and has caused power...
Flooding in Crooked Creek calls for state of emergency
FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker...
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89
Cub crafters show off at the Valdez Fly In
RT23 Valdez fly in cub crafters
Pedestrian killed by pickup on Glenn Highway
Pedestrian hit by pickup