River flooding, gusty winds, slow moving front brings hazards to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother’s Day 2023 was sunny, seasonable, but quite breezy across Anchorage and Southcentral. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Ted Stevens Anchorage International reported a maximum wind gust of 41 mph, Palmer with 37 mph winds, Glennallen with 33 mph winds and Homer with 32 mph winds. Winds will stay gusty in the 25 to 35 mph range through the overnight Sunday into Monday, then weaken to the 15 to 25 mph range late Monday.

Scattered clouds with a slight chance of an isolated shower remains until after midnight, especially over the Chugach Mountains. Lows will range in the low to mid 40s Monday morning. The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs once again reaching the middle to possibly upper 50s for the Anchorage area. Some of the Valley locations could reach the low 60s.

Southeast will enjoy a stellar Spring day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s, especially for locales in the southern channels.

Sun will give way to afternoon clouds across the Fairbanks area with temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds with sunny breaks can be found across the North Slope with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

A storm system that brought 60+ mph winds to portions of the Seward Peninsula on Saturday, will make very slow progress eastward on Monday. Clouds along with rain, and yes, even a few wet snowflakes early in the morning for Nome and Bethel, are possible from the western Alaska coast inland to the lower and middle Yukon and Kuskokwim River valleys. Highs will range from the upper 30s in Nome to 54 degrees in McGrath.

The tail end of this long front will continue to keep scattered showers around for the Aleutians on Monday with highs in the 40s.

HERE ARE THE MOST RECENT ALERTS THAT REMAIN IN EFFECT ACROSS THE INTERIOR:

Numerous alerts remain in effect Sunday evening for ice jam and snowmelt flooding, gusty winds, and potential fire weather. (Alaska's Weather Source)

