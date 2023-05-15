Roadtrippin’ 2023: Valdez Art Co-Op is a work of heart

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - When most people visit a new place, they look for the perfect souvenir to remember their vacation.

But instead of grabbing that t-shirt and hat, perhaps you can look for local art.

The Valdez Art Co-Op is in the heart of Valdez. Artists sell their work here, as well as staff the shop. The collection of artists varies, but usually numbers around 10.

“All of our stuff is local, so everybody who comes here, they expect to buy from people who actually live here,” said Valdez artist Keven Reeves.

There are prints of bunnies, moose, seal and road construction, among many others. You can also pick up necklaces and earrings, or pottery to hold tea bags.

Rhonda Wegner Taylor has whimsical, colorful depictions of local wildlife. She says she wants her work to make people feel happy. She also says it’s fascinating to know her art work lives around the world inside people’s homes.

“It’s fun when they say ‘I live in London can you ship this’ and you’re like, ‘oh I suppose so, well let’s figure it out’ and then knowing one of my pieces of art is at places all over the country,” Wegner Taylor said about tourists buying her paintings.

The Valdez Art Co-op is located at 122 Kobuk Drive. Contact them at 907-255-1837 for questions or to schedule a visit.

