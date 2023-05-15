Sewer system, grocery store, school in Glennallen closed due to flooding

Flood waters from the Moose River inundated Glennallen over the weekend.
Flood waters from the Moose River inundated Glennallen over the weekend.(HEIKE FROST)
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The danger of contamination and flooded waters have caused the sewer system to close in Glennallen Sunday, said Heidi Jacobsen, the bookkeeper with the Glennallen Improvement Corporation. Even if the septic system works in a household, Jacobsen encourages people not to use their toilets as the city could become severely contaminated from waste. Portable toilets are being installed throughout the community.

Flooding Saturday and Sunday has caused the Copper River School District to close, Jacobsen said. A notice on the Glennallen K-12 school website says it will be closed Monday due to the flooding. The Kenny Lake School, Slana School and the offices for the Upstream Learning Correspondence school are also closed because of flooding. High school students across the district are scheduled to graduate this week.

Glennallen’s main grocery store, the Copper Valley IGA, is closed.

At least two homes have been evacuated in Glennallen because of flooding, Jacobsen said. There has not been enough residential evacuations to warrant the installation of an emergency shelter, she said.

Traffic is being stopped along the Glenn Highway at both entrances into Glennallen, Jacobsen said, with a pilot vehicle guiding residences through the city’s main street. There are also multiple sideroads closed in Glennallen.

Glennallen is part of Governor Mike Dunleavy’s emergency declaration for flooded communities scattered across the state.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
Anchorage Fire Department crews work to douse hot spots in a fire-damaged structure on North...
Details emerge from situation involving barricaded suspect, arson
Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that Service High School Principal Allen...
Service High School principal resigns following investigation of ‘community concerns’
Flooding from Moose Creek is impacting travel along the Glenn Highway in both directions from...
Flooding from Moose Creek in Glennallen
GCI Is one of Alaska's largest communications companies
GCI ordered to pay over $40M fine for rural price gouging

Latest News

Alaskan man's family stuck in Sudan
Alaskan’s family stuck in war-torn Sudan as humanitarian crisis continues
The village of Crooked Creek has been inundated with flood waters forcing residents to higher...
State of emergency declared for Crooked Creek due to flooding
The village of Crooked Creek has been inundated with flood waters forcing residents to higher...
Crooked Creek Flooding
Flooding has caused extreme damage to homes as well as the road system and has caused power...
Flooding in Crooked Creek calls for state of emergency