State of emergency declared for Crooked Creek due to flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state of emergency in several areas of the state due to ice jams causing flooding along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers, including Crooked Creek.

On Saturday, residents of Crooked Creek were forced to take shelter in the school as it sits on higher ground. Much of the infrastructure of the community has been severely damaged by the flooding.

”The runway is partially underwater. Many, many, many homes are flooded and affected, off of their foundation due to the force of the water coming through to the community. Buildings and equipment are probably a total loss,” said External Affairs Manager of Donlin Gold Kristina Woolston.

Several community members were also stranded at their homes due to the flooding and had to shelter in place Saturday night.

“Along the river, there were folks that were marooned in their homes having to take shelter and refuge in small boats or canoes,” Woolston said.

Fortunately, all those who were forced to remain in place were able to be relocated to the school for shelter on Sunday.

The flooding also caused disruption to Crooked Creek’s power supply, but mechanics flown in by helicopter by Boart Longyear and Donlin Gold were able to restore power to the main generator and the school.

The water level has dropped by at least 10 feet since the flooding was at its peak, but the Incident Commander of the State Emergency Operations Center Mark Roberts says that they will continue to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to continue to monitor this overnight. We’ve been in contact with Napaimute. We have a division supervisor in Bethel. We have the National Guard Armory in Bethel on standby as a shelter,” Roberts said.

Even though the situation in Crooked Creek is starting to settle, there is still much work to be done before the community is back on its feet.

“We will continue to deploy resources where we can, to support the community and the community members. I believe it will rely on some long-term support and rebuilding efforts by FEMA or by the state at this point,” Woolston said.

Woolston and Roberts have both said that while flooding is going down near Crooked Creek, there is still risk for communities on the Yukon River and those further down the Kuskokwim river.

“If you get a notice from the National Weather Service or from us, all the flood watch or warning, you need to move to high ground and make all the preparations you can to be safe, if the water can come up very, very quickly,” Roberts said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.