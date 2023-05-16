Active weather keeps flooding, rain and snow impacting Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large area of low pressure is keeping wet and windy conditions in place across the state. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in place for parts of Western Alaska, where several inches of snow can be expected through the evening hours. While temperatures are keeping things all snow, with some freezing rain out west, further east in Southcentral it’s all rain. Rain showers will stay with us across Southcentral through much of the morning and early afternoon before drying out. It’s possible we’ll see anywhere from .10 inches to half an inch. While we’ll hold onto clouds for most of the day, there is a chance we’ll see some late day sunshine.

In addition to the rain, windy conditions will build in across Southcentral. It’s likely we’ll hold onto sustained winds out of the southeast anywhere from 20 to 40 mph for the region. Some of the higher wind gusts will be evident across West Anchorage. You’ll want to secure any light objects outside or bring them inside. Winds are expected to die down through the night, with quieter conditions returning in the days ahead.

The bigger picture across the state as a whole remains breakup. While we’ve already seen flooding near Circle and Crooked Creek, it only takes one ice jam to cause additional flooding. If you live in flood prone areas or near rivers, keep your eyes and ears to the latest information regarding ice jams.

The next several days will prove beneficial for rivers across the state, as sunshine makes a return and temperatures slowly warm. It’s looking very likely, that by weeks end highs will climb into the 60s and 70s for Southcentral.

Have a wonderful and safe Tuesday!

