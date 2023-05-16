Assembly reports Anchorage homelessness investment much lower than similar cities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cities of Anchorage, Alaska, and Houston, Texas, may not be close in total population, but new data shows a similar number of homeless residents in both cities.

The Anchorage Assembly is using those numbers to argue that the municipality is not getting its fair share of funding to help solve the growing problem of homelessness.

Municipal documents show that Anchorage had 1,494 homeless residents in 2022, while Baltimore, Maryland, had 1,597, and Fort Worth, Texas, had 1,665. Those cities are much larger than Anchorage and are receiving millions of dollars more in federal aid to help solve their homelessness issues, in some cases around 15 times more per capita, based on homeless populations.

The numbers from Anchorage’s point-in-time homeless count look similar to those in larger cities, but Anchorage receives a lot less money than those cities, according to Anchorage Assembly Chair Chris Constant.

“The reality is we’re being starved for resources where other communities are being supported, and we’re being asked to solve the state’s problems without any outside help,” Constant said.

The true count for people currently experiencing homelessness in Anchorage is closer to 3,100, Constant said, nearly the same number as Houston, which is one of the biggest cities in America.

But, the formula used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development doesn’t produce the same amount of funds for both cities.

“The city of Houston had 3,200 (homeless residents), okay?” Constant said. “The city of Houston received $47 million from HUD for their Continuum of Care through the formula this year. The Municipality of Anchorage received $3 million for the same amount of individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The existing federal formula that determines how much funding Anchorage receives prioritizes total population, poverty rates, and units of housing, according to a resolution passed by the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday. The resolution reads, in part, that the formula “produced pre-1940 does not accurately reflect the realities confronting Anchorage.”

“We are now coming to recognize that the formula that supports homelessness response in communities across America is broken,” Constant said. “We now — the mayor and the Assembly — passed a resolution, reaching out to the HUD secretary Marcia Fudge, Sen. Sullivan, Sen. Murkowski. Sen. Sullivan has made it his mission to get HUD to understand the unequal differential of the funding because we’re fighting over resources in the end.”

According to Constant, the resolution addresses what he considers a broken formula and addresses Fudge directly, asking that her department work with Alaska to repair “fundamental inequity in the funding formula.”

“We don’t have the money to house all of these people,” Constant said. “We can’t do it alone as the tax payers and the municipality. We need help.

“We are aligned in finding a solution, finding the funding that works, and getting to the next step which is housing all of these people.”

The Assembly said it’s waiting on a response from Sen. Dan Sullivan and others listed in the resolution.

In a separate revelation related to homelessness, the next step in the timeline for the city’s Clean Slate Strategy is a town hall in June. The Clean Slate Strategy has a goal of opening a low-barrier shelter in Anchorage by November.

