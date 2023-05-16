Glennallen resident: ‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen!’

Rachel Hendershott, a 12 year Glennallen resident, shares her experience of life as flooding closes businesses and school.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads and parking lots turned into rivers and lakes, the sewage system compromised, businesses and schools closed. All of this describes Glennallen as rapidly melting snow continues to bring significant flooding to the town, bringing normal life to a halt.

Rachel Hendershott, a 12 year resident of Glennallen, shares her experience of how the flooding has dramatically interrupted routine, small town life in the town.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
Anchorage Fire Department crews work to douse hot spots in a fire-damaged structure on North...
Details emerge from situation involving barricaded suspect, arson
Flood waters from the Moose River inundated Glennallen over the weekend (Courtesy: Heike Frost)
Floods force closures in Glennallen
An aerial picture of Circle, Alaska, taken Sunday by the National Weather Service River Watch.
Governor issues disaster declaration as flooding evacuations underway in Western Alaska
Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that Service High School Principal Allen...
Service High School principal resigns following investigation of ‘community concerns’

Latest News

Rachel Hendershott, a 12 year Glennallen resident, shares her experience of life as flooding...
Glennallen resident: 'This is the worst I've ever seen!' - clipped version
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Kayaking in the shadow of the Columbia Glacier
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Kayaking in the shadow of the Columbia Glacier
Houston, Texas, has a population several times larger than Anchorage - yet the Anchorage...
Anchorage has similar number of homeless as Houston, Texas, but gets a lot less money, Assembly says
State emergency management officials begin helping residents of Circle and Crooked Creek...
State still assessing damage toll from ice jam flooding in Circle, Crooked Creek