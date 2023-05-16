Glennallen resident: ‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen!’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Roads and parking lots turned into rivers and lakes, the sewage system compromised, businesses and schools closed. All of this describes Glennallen as rapidly melting snow continues to bring significant flooding to the town, bringing normal life to a halt.

Rachel Hendershott, a 12 year resident of Glennallen, shares her experience of how the flooding has dramatically interrupted routine, small town life in the town.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.