Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood waters from the Moose River inundated Glennallen over the weekend (Courtesy: Heike Frost)
Floods force closures in Glennallen
A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
3 family members found dead in Fairbanks home
An aerial picture of Circle, Alaska, taken Sunday by the National Weather Service River Watch.
Governor issues disaster declaration as flooding evacuations underway in Western Alaska
Anchorage Fire Department crews work to douse hot spots in a fire-damaged structure on North...
Details emerge from situation involving barricaded suspect, arson

Latest News

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
Egg prices are going down
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in North Carolina, mother charged