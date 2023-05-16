Roadtrippin’ 2023: Solomon Gulch Fish Hatchery

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone in Alaska is ready for fresh salmon, especially the folks at the Solomon Gulch Fish Hatchery.

“We all enjoy the harvest and you know getting out with friends to harvest fish,” said Mike Wells, of the Valdez Fisheries Development Association.

Millions of salmon start their lives at the Solomon Gulch hatchery in Valdez. The smolt be ready for dinner next year.

“We’re permitted for 270 million pink salmon eggs and that results in about an average release of about 250 million fry every year. From that 250 million fry, we hope to see about a 6% marine survival. So that should yield about a 13 to 15 million adult return every year,” Wells said.

The fishery also has about 2 million coho eggs.

“That returns about anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 cohos on an annual basis for the sport fishery,” Wells said.

You can learn about their cycles of life at the hatchery. There’s an easy walking tour and you can enjoy water views. The further summer goes on long, the more salmon will be here.

