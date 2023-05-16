Roadtrippin’ 2023: Visiting Valdez’s many museums

VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - When you travel stopping by a local museum is a good idea to learn about the place you’re visiting — that’s why the Roadtrippin’ crew went to not one, but two museums in town to find out more about Valdez.

One option for visitors is the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive, which focuses on the history of Valdez, Alaska Native cultures, gold rush history, and the Exxon Valdez oil spill. Executive director Patricia Relay receives museum visitors as warmly as if they were guests in her own home.

“I believe when a visitor comes in the door, opens the door, is eager to come and visit and we welcome them like we’re family that is what I really feel is the best part especially during the summer,” Relay said.

The Maxine and Jesse Whitney Museum hosts a massive taxidermy collection, and a number of Alaska Native artifacts and works of art. Employee Shannon Stites is eager to show visitors the numerous treasures housed there.

“You will find native artifacts, you will find ivory -- we have a huge ivory collection. The taxidermy collection alone is pretty amazing for a small town,” Stites said.

You can even make a new friend — Bob the moose.

The Maxine and Jessie Whitney Museum is located at 303 Lowe Street in Valdez, and can be reached by phone at 907-834-1690. Valdez Museum and Historical Archive is housed at 217 Egan Drive in Valdez and has a second location at 436 South Hazelet Avenue, which holds a different collection.

