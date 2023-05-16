Spring floods hit Alaska river communities

Ice jams are sending water into villages along major river systems
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A May mix of highly variable weather is affecting the state.

Flooding along the Yukon and Kuskokwim river systems has riverside communities on edge, some dealing with damages from the water and ice.

Windy weather has prompted a wind advisory over the Alaska Range with a Red Flag warning over the eastern part of the range, gusts to 50 mph are expected.

It is winter weather with advisories going up for Saint Lawrence Island (Gambell and Savoonga) and the Bering Strait. 4 to 7 inches of snow and winds gusting to 60 mph will make Tuesday look wintry in this part of the state.

Warm weather is likely for the panhandle, where today Klawock hit 79 degrees. More sunshine is on tap for the rainforest region of the state. Cold spot was Point Hope, which registered 15 degrees this morning.

