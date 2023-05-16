Woman hospitalized in Minnesota Drive crash

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Monday night after being involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Northern Lights Boulevard.

The Anchorage Police Department said in an alert that the woman, driving a Pontiac G6, was heading south on Minnesota shortly after 11 p.m. when a Chevy Silverado began turning onto Northern Lights while traveling north on Minnesota.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the intersection and collected a third vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer.

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other occupants of the truck and SUV were unhurt. The woman in the Pontiac was driving alone, police say. The driver of the Silverado remained on scene with investigators.

Police and members of the Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene of the crash, as well as members of the Anchorage Fire Department. All southbound lanes of Minnesota were closed, as well as all westbound lanes of Northern Lights, police said. Investigators were still on the scene by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman was sent to the hospital late Monday night after being involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Northern Lights Boulevard.(Mike Nederbrock/Alaska's News Source)
