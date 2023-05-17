Anchorage’s Downtown Hope Center in critical need of supplies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sherrie Laurie, executive director of the Downtown Hope Center said they’ve seen a jump in the number of women staying at the shelter since the Sullivan Arena closed in early May. The Hope Center has 50 beds but Laurie said they’ve recently had as many as 76 women staying there, with many sleeping on the floor.

“It was a bit crowded and dangerous because it was just too many people,” Laurie said. “So we’ve now limited it at 70. They need to be here by curfew, and if they leave, then they are just going to have to try again the next night.”

Laurie said the numbers have left the shelter, which relies on donations, scrambling for supplies.

“With this many women, first of all, it’s so basic. We need underwear, you know, we need just basic undergarments, jeans, sweatshirts, coming into summer, tennis shoes,” she said.

The list, she said, is long.

“Arts and crafts are a great thing, it keeps them busy, it gets them out of bed during the day. Bedding, sleeping bags, all those things are important, pillows.”

And it isn’t just supplies for women. The shelter serves the community with a Clothes Closet for men and women, as well as a laundry and shower room for people in need. There’s also a daily lunch offered to the community that Laurie said is now serving hundreds more.

People who have questions about how best to give can go to Hope Center website or see a list of items posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Laurie said donations are accepted seven days a week at the shelter located at 240 E. Third Ave. in Anchorage. She said it’s best to avoid the hours between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. since that’s when lunch is served.

