Fit for a king: First Copper River king salmon of season arrives in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s an annual Alaskan tradition to get everyone excited for the summer fishing season — the first, fresh-caught Copper River king salmon arrived in Anchorage Tuesday afternoon.

It all started with a kiss and, well, kind of ended with a kiss: The first fish were alive just 24 hours before it arrived at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

“First fresh salmon coming out of the state ahead of Bristol Bay,” said Jeff Munro, a cargo operations manager. “The Copper River salmon is a real special salmon. It’s a special breed and species. It has a higher oil content.”

Alaska’s News Source was with Munro when the Boeing 737 landed at Ted Stevens packed with fresh Alaska-caught fish.

“For Alaska Airlines, this is the start of our seafood season,” Munro said. “We move usually around 14 million pounds out of the state of Alaska down to the Lower 48 throughout the summer. This is a really exciting day for us. It’s always a marker of summer’s here or on the way and we’re ready for it.”

Box after box of fresh fish came off the jet in Anchorage Tuesday afternoon. The first one got a special trip down a red carpet laid out for all to see.

“This will all come down to our warehouse,” Munro said. “We will process that, reorganize it. Set it up for flights going down to the Lower 48 and get those back out probably this afternoon and tonight to get them on their way for the first fresh salmon in the whole country.”

The arrival of salmon in Anchorage also marks a big day for fishermen.

“Copper River salmon really marks the beginning of Alaska’s summer salmon season,” said Cassandra Squibb with Copper River Seafoods. “Every year it’s the first fresh, commercially harvested Alaska salmon to hit the market, and so for some, it’s a right of passage for fishermen. They are just excited to be back out on the water fishing again.”

The king salmon’s triumphant trip down the red carpet is a symbol of summer and Alaska heritage, according to Greg Wolf with World Trade Center Anchorage, which works with exporters such as Copper River Seafoods.

“It’s a part of our identity,” Wolf said. “It’s a part of our cultural heritage, our history, our tradition here in Alaska. It’s probably our original industry, the seafood industry. So, It’s kind of hard to overstate how important it is to the state.”

The king salmon that made the trip from Cordova to Anchorage and was carried down the red carpet — with a kiss — was eaten at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage Tuesday night, officials with the event told Alaska’s News Source.

