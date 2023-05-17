Legislature enters final days of regular session in Juneau

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
By Carly Schreck
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The race is on for lawmakers in Juneau as the regular legislative session is scheduled to come to a close at midnight Wednesday. The Senate and House floors convened Tuesday to take up a number of bills still circulating in the capital building.

The Senate did pass four bills consecutively Tuesday afternoon, including HB 61; a limitation on firearms restrictions, SB 95; license plate registration for specialty organizations, and HB 51; and a bill that regulates the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, which are chemicals used in firefighting substances.

Both HB 61 and 51 were passed to the House for concurrence, while SB 95 was transmitted to the House.

The Senate also passed SB 89, a bill that raises the age for tobacco, nicotine, and e-cigarette sales from 19 years old to 21 years old, as well as taxes on electronic smoking products. A portion of revenues generated from the tax will go toward tobacco use education and cessation.

Senator Jesse Kiehl of Juneau said the move is aimed at reducing a growing addiction in the younger generations, specifically high school-aged children.

“This is an important health measure,” Kiel said. “It is not a revenue raiser.”

As lawmakers set to enter into the last day of the regular session, the state’s operating budget is still being held in the Senate which adjourned at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It is set to convene again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flood waters from the Moose River inundated Glennallen over the weekend (Courtesy: Heike Frost)
Floods force closures in Glennallen
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
3 family members found dead in Fairbanks home
A man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck on the Glenn Highway near Peters Creek.
1 dead after pedestrian, vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
A woman was sent to the hospital late Monday night after being involved in a three-vehicle...
Woman hospitalized in Minnesota Drive crash
An aerial picture of Circle, Alaska, taken Sunday by the National Weather Service River Watch.
Governor issues disaster declaration as flooding evacuations underway in Western Alaska

Latest News

Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau
Political Pipeline: Alaska’s News Source Political Blog
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’