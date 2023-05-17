Rollover crash closes Seward Highway in both directions

FastCast daily digital headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash, according to authorities.

A text alert sent out by the Anchorage Police Department to residents just after 9:30 a.m. reported a “rollover vehicle collision” near Beluga Point, located around mile 110 of the highway and just south of Anchorage.

There was no indication from police on how long the closure was expected to last. A spokesperson with the department said the road was officially shut down at 9:26 a.m.

Police said only one vehicle was involved, and the driver of the vehicle that rolled appeared to have “non-life threatening” injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

