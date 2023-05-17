Southcentral to begin run into 60s this week as ice jams occur statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So long rain! Sunshine has made a return to Southcentral Alaska.

This will help set the stage for a nice warming trend in the days ahead, as Anchorage and much of Southcentral begins a run into the 60s. While the 60s look to wait until tomorrow, today will still shape up to be a beautiful day. Afternoon highs across much of the region today will warm well into the 50s, outside of coastal regions. It’s here where temperatures will likely hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Southcentral isn’t the only location seeing a warming trend, as Southeast Alaska continues to flirt with record highs. Yesterday, Haines smashed a record high set back in 2014, as the mercury rose to 78°. It’s possible parts of the Panhandle could see additional mid- to upper-70s through at least tomorrow. It is certainly something to watch, as a ridge has nosed its way into Southeast. The warmth will be short-lived, as rain and cooler weather arrive by Friday.

While Southcentral and Southeast catch a dry break, the state is still dealing with flooding issues. Thanks to numerous ice jams, at least three areas remain under an Areal Flood Warning, those being Glennallen, Buckland, and the Kuskokwim River near Kalskag. While water levels will lower as the ice jam releases, additional ice jams are possible until all runs of ice have exited the region.

We’ll want to keep our eyes on many of the rivers, as there are signs of warming in the days ahead. Parts of the Interior could warm into the upper 60s and 70s through Friday, before clouds make a return to the region.

Have a wonderful and happy Wednesday!

