Alaska Native Heritage Center debuts healing totem pole

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lot of thought goes into to carving a totem pole. What is beautiful to look at is actually a recorded message. The images may tell the story of an important event. They might convey a feeling or send a message.

At the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, a totem pole is being carved to bring healing. The imagery on the pole is of protective mothers and their children. It is Alaska’s first boarding school healing totem pole.

The pole is the idea of a Native elder who had attended a boarding school when she was a child. When it is completed, it will be raised as the centerpiece of a healing garden at the center.

For those visiting the Heritage Center that hear the sound of carving, it is actually the sound of healing.

