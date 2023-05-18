Alaska Native Heritage Center debuts healing totem pole

Healing totem pole debuts at Alaska Native Heritage Center
By Eric Sowl
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lot of thought goes into to carving a totem pole. What is beautiful to look at is actually a recorded message. The images may tell the story of an important event. They might convey a feeling or send a message.

At the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, a totem pole is being carved to bring healing. The imagery on the pole is of protective mothers and their children. It is Alaska’s first boarding school healing totem pole.

The pole is the idea of a Native elder who had attended a boarding school when she was a child. When it is completed, it will be raised as the centerpiece of a healing garden at the center.

For those visiting the Heritage Center that hear the sound of carving, it is actually the sound of healing.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sent to the hospital late Monday night after being involved in a three-vehicle...
Woman hospitalized in Minnesota Drive crash
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
3 family members found dead in Fairbanks home
Anchorage police cars
Who are the Anchorage homeless people classified as ‘outdoor deaths?’
Rachel Hendershott, a 12 year Glennallen resident, shares her experience of life as flooding...
Glennallen resident: ‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen’
Fish and Game removed a bear carcass believed to have been killed by a brown bear at Kincaid Park
Fish and Game urges people to become bear aware

Latest News

Daniel Alex Rocero, 46, was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder, manslaughter and...
Man convicted in Anchorage murder of man found in tote
Since 1962, Police Week has honored law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty....
Fallen law enforcement officers honored with JBER memorial service
Healing totem pole raised at Alaska Native Heritage Center
Healing totem pole debuts at Alaska Native Heritage Center
Saxton Shearer has worked as the Maintenance and Operations director since 2021.
Director of Maintenance and Operations departs City Hall